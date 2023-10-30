007: Road to a Million: Prime Video Previews Competition Series Inspired by James Bond (Watch)

A new competition series inspired by legendary fictional spy James Bond is headed to Prime Video. In 007: Road to a Million, nine duos will compete for a large cash prize with Brian Cox (Succession) running the show. All eight episodes will arrive on the streaming service in November.

Prime Video revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Today, the nine duos taking part in Prime Video’s upcoming Bond-inspired adventure series 007: Road To A Million are announced. All nine pairs are in with a chance of winning a life-changing £1,000,000.

In the full series trailer, released today, fans will get a greater glimpse at what’s to come. From emergency nurses and retired police officers to a married couple on a journey of travel and adventure, the eighteen contestants are all everyday relatable people. The nine pairs, all from different walks of life, must face Bond-inspired challenges from across the globe….

“The Controller” (Brian Cox) has hidden ten questions around the world for each pair. To reach these questions, the pairs face Bond-inspired challenges, which push their physical strength and mental reserves to the limit. Each question is worth an increasing amount of money, and if answered correctly, they bank the cash and continue to the next question. If they get it wrong, their journey is over.

And so, they all face one question… how far would you go for £1,000,000?

007: Road To A Million, from the producers behind the James Bond film franchise, will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on November 10.

Meet the Contestants

JAMES AND JOEY

James and Joey grew up in South West London in a family of four siblings. Despite the six-year age gap the brothers have always been good friends. Joey trained as an electrician before becoming a black cab driver in his twenties. He has since returned to the trade and runs his own electrician business. James is a creative and describes himself as a “copy writer by day and musician by night”. When his copyrighting work dried up at the start of the pandemic, he returned to his first love, music, and recorded a folk/punk-inspired album. He has also dabbled in stand-up comedy, putting on shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

BETH AND JEN

Jen trained as a nurse in Dorset and became a prison nurse, then joined the Royal Air Force reserves and trained to go to Afghanistan to assist with Aeromedical evacuation in 2010, bringing injured soldiers’ home. She then ran a medical clinic in Kabul at the British Embassy before going to Australia, where she worked on Christmas Island with asylum seekers. Recently, Jen has been working in Guyana, providing medical care to crews working offshore on drill ships, and now is back in the UK doing local agency work. Beth has worked in emergency departments internationally, and her specialty is emergency care. She’s worked in expedition medicine with ultra-marathon runners in the Amazon and the Arctic Circle. She now works as an advanced clinical practitioner in Gloucestershire in the urgent care clinic.

KAMARA AND JOSH

Kamara and Josh met at work while they were working as youth workers in their local community. They bonded over their shared love of travel, anthropology, and interest in different cultures. Despite their different cultural backgrounds and worries that their families would disapprove, love blossomed, and they became an item. Kamara is more daring and riskier than Josh, when a decision needs to be made, she will take the lead.

SANA AND SAIQA

They’re only 18 months apart and their family sees them more as twins than older or younger siblings. They’ve lived in Bahrain and Dubai but also spent time growing up in the UK, deciding to do their university studies there. They now live with their grandparents in London. They see ‘home’ as between the UK and Dubai, where their parents live and work. Sana is a process engineer and Saiqa is a fraud analyst.

JAMES AND SAM

James and Sam are father and son who share a close bond, but James is often away for up to eight weeks due to working on oil rigs, which has left him feeling like an ‘absent father’, but he now wants to make up for lost time and make lasting memories with his teenage son before he becomes an adult. Sam idolizes his dad, describing their relationship more like a ‘friendship’. Sam recently moved out after studying for his A-levels during the pandemic and has been working as a bartender in a tapas restaurant (he’s trying to learn Spanish).

KEITH AND NICK

Peas in a pod, these two retired police officers enjoy laughing their way through life, but their years of service mean they’re calm under pressure. Having found themselves in many dangerous and life threatening situations throughout the years, they tend to look for the lighter side of things to help them cope. Their M.O. is ‘Take nothing seriously.’

COLIN AND DANNY

They met 10 years ago through their wives when Danny was new on the scene and was being introduced as his now-wife’s new partner. They soon connected over the fact that their fathers come from the same parish in Jamaica, which has given them a good grounding and understanding of each other. Fast forward a decade and Danny says they are “brothers from another mother.”

GRACE AND DANIELLA

They met in 2012 while they were both working at Capital Radio in Glasgow and bonded over giving out leaflets in cold shopping centres and driving around as runners for the station. Both are now fully fledged radio presenters, with Daniella having presented on BBC Radio 1 and Grace has her morning breakfast radio show. They share a love of their native Scotland and feel passionately about representing their beloved nation as wee Scottish lasses.

TANAKA AND JAMES

Tanaka describes James as a ladies’ man and remembers a “swarm of girls” around him at school, whilst Tanaka was the school sports star. They remained close friends throughout university and often visited each other and have since shared travelling trips to Brazil, South Africa, and Colombia. They have a warm, loyal, fun friendship and are full of respect for one another.