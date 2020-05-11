13 Reasons Why: Season Four; Netflix Teases the Final Episodes’ Release (Video)

Are you ready to say goodbye? Netflix just released a new teaser for the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why.

The teen drama follows a group of high school students dealing with the aftermath of a classmate’s suicide. The cast includes Dylan Minnette, Kate Walsh, Brian D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, and Christian Navarro.

The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflixon June 5th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of 13 Reasons Why? How do you think the series should end?