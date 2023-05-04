60 Days In: Season Eight Coming to A&E in June, Paired with New Booked: First Day In Series (Watch)

60 Days In has its premiere date for its eighth season. New episodes arrive in June, and the new reality series will join the series – Booked: First Day In. The new series shows viewers what it is like to be arrested. While 60 Days In will continue to follow volunteers as they enter jail for two months to help find out what is wrong at Pitt County Detention Center.

A&E revealed more about the arrival of both shows in June in a press release.

“A&E Network to premiere new season of “60 Days In” on June 15 at 9pm ET/PT featuring everyday citizens who volunteer to go behind bars at the Pitt County Detention Center. Led by Sheriff Paula S. Dance, the state’s first female African American Sheriff, the program strives to help unearth problems within the facility and bring about positive change. Following at 10pm ET/PT is the premiere of the new series, “Booked: First Day In,” which takes viewers through America’s booking process from the point of view of the arrestee.

“60 Days In” follows seven brave participants as they go undercover in North Carolina’s Pitt County Detention Center on a mission to evoke change. After an inmate recently overdosed from drugs and much of her command staff retiring, Sheriff Dance is looking to make sure the new team and protocols they have in place are providing the proper groundwork to keep the jail a safe place for both inmates and staff. Once embedded in the facility, the participants quickly realize that the conditions are too much to bear, forcing Sheriff Dance to take drastic measures to save the program.

Returning for its eighth season, “60 Days In” continues to hold rank as cable’s #1 crime and justice series among total viewers and adults 18-49*. “60 Days In” provides an unfiltered look at the inner workings of the criminal justice system to help local jails with issues within their facilities. Over the years, the participating jails have seen success with changes such as lowered recidivism rates, facility upgrades, inmate programs and staffing changes.

Directly after, the new non-fiction series “Booked: First Day In” follows arrested individuals through America’s booking process, offering an extraordinary look at the most unusual, bizarre and often tense bookings. Every day in America around 25,000 people are arrested and booked into jail, each one-hour episode will follow the story of an arrestee, with their permission, as they move through the system and recount what ultimately led them to their time in jail. From petty offenses to serious crimes, viewers will be taken on a harrowing adventure while they watch the arrestees throughout the booking process.

*Join the conversation by following @AETV and @60Daysin and by using #60DaysIn & #Booked

“60 Days In” and “Booked: First Day In” will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com”