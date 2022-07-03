60 Days In: Season Seven; A&E Series Returning with New Series Inmate to Roommate (Watch)

A&E has 60 Days In returning this summer with a new series, Inmate to Roommate, joining it. The network released trailers for both shows. 60 Days In follows a group that willingly goes undercover in jail to find out what is wrong with it. Inmate to Roommate will follow newly released inmates as they try to start their lives over.

A&E revealed more about both shows in a press release.

“A&E Network announces the return of hit series “60 Days In” for a highly anticipated 7th season kicking off on Thursday, August 18 at 9pm ET/PT. For the first time in series history, seven formerly incarcerated citizens will voluntarily go behind bars at the Henry County Jail in McDonough, Georgia to help pinpoint the problems and assist the new Sheriff with a reconnaissance mission in the facility. Directly following at 10pm ET/PT is the new series, “Inmate to Roommate” chronicling the stories of six ex-convicts as they are released from prison and move in with people they barely know for a second chance at life on the outside.

“As a Network, we pride ourselves on being able to provide our viewers with raw programming that provides an unfiltered look at the world,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “With access like never before, these two series expose different facets of the criminal justice system and are a tremendous addition to our slate of robust storytelling projects.”

“60 Days In” – New season premieres Thursday, August 18 at 9pm ET/PT

Returning for an all-new season, “60 Days In” locks down Henry County Jail in Georgia just outside of Atlanta which can house approximately 800 inmates. The recently elected Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, who came in on a platform of improving the jail and reducing recidivism, is enlisting seven formerly incarcerated participants to go undercover in an effort to find valuable information to help improve jail conditions. For the first time in the series’ history, all participants have previously been arrested for crimes of their own and collectively have served more than 40 years behind bars. Will these formerly incarcerated participants be able to survive everything thrown their way during the voluntary stint in jail or will the challenges of going back behind bars be too much for them to handle?

“Inmate to Roommate” – New series premieres Thursday, August 18 at 10pm ET/PT

New groundbreaking documentary series, “Inmate to Roommate,” follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who are welcoming them into their homes. This practice has been the subject of re-entry programs aimed at stopping recidivism. America has one of the world’s highest recidivism rates with approximately 76% of released prisoners being re-arrested after 5 years. One of the most significant factors in reducing recidivism rates is access to housing. Both the former inmates and their respective roommates will enter this this new living arrangement with their own baggage. The opportunities and the challenges are complex as they each face scrutiny from friends and family questioning their motives. Will this new situation allow the formerly incarcerated to successfully re-enter society or will it be the worst decision both parties have ever made?”