9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three of Rob Lowe Series Teased by FOX (Watch)

9-1-1: Lone Star had its return date announced earlier this week, and FOX is now teasing the big event that will kick off season three. Viewers will feel a definite chill when the series returns as an ice storm hits Austin, Texas.

Rob Lowe (above), Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the FOX drama about a brave group of firefighters, police officers, and ambulance operators in Austin. The end of season two saw the first responders from the 126 company separated.

FOX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Hit drama series 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back for all-new rescues beginning Monday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand (Lowe) and Capt. Tommy Vega (Torres) not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?”

Check out a trailer and poster for 9-1-1: Lone Star season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX drama in January?