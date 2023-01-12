A Million Little Things: Season Five; ABC Showrunner Teases the Final Episodes (Video)

A Million Little Things is returning soon for its fifth and final season. ABC set the premiere date for the season for February 8th. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield, the series follows the lives of a group of friends. The final season will see them coming together to help one of their own.

Showrunner Terrence Coli said the following about ending the ABC series, per Deadline:

“It feels like a bookend. The friend group is going to rally around Gary [whose cancer returned in Season 4 but only Maggie knew about it until Rome accidentally stumbled upon his secret in the season finale]. They have been there for reach other and have shown up, through all the trials and tribulations.”

DJ Nash, the creator of A Million Little Things, also spoke about the final season of A Million Little Things:

“When I shoot a pilot, I like to know where it’s ending. We knew right from the beginning this is where we are going. It’s a secret that was held between the EPs and the writers for a long time.”

Check out a preview for season five of the drama below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see A Million Little Things end?