Adults Adopting Adults: A&E Series Looks at Grown-Up Adoption (Watch)

Adults Adopting Adults is coming to A&E. The docu-series tells stories of grown-up adoption. The network released a preview for the new series.

A&E revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A&E brings viewers into the unfamiliar world of adult adoption in the new docu-series Adults Adopting Adults, premiering Monday, January 31 at 10pm ET/PT. The new 10-episode series follows six incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or perhaps more questionable motives.

The laws regarding adult adoption vary by state, and the legitimate reasons the practice occurs across the United States range from establishing inheritance rights to formalizing established relationships. While some who participate are looking to make sincere familial bonds, others may have more deceptive or even sinister motivations. Adults Adopting Adults features some of these jaw-dropping stories – from a woman who wants to leave her mother behind to be adopted by another couple that she found online; to a German prince seeking an adult son to care for him and carry on his title; to a married man who had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman he was previously trying to adopt and is now looking to adopt another adult daughter; and more.

In addition to its linear premiere on A&E, Adults Adopting Adults will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.

Adults Adopting Adults is produced by Glass Entertainment Group for A&E. Nancy Glass, Matt Carter, Rene Rainey, Gino Trosa and Tony Biancosino are executive producers for Glass Entertainment Group. Danny Passman is executive producer for Crybaby Media. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Jonathan Partridge, and Marcie Hume are executive producers for A&E. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to Adults Adopting Adults.