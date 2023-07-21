Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Young Love, Harley Quinn: Max Previews Upcoming Animated Series (Watch)

Max’s animated lineup took center stage at Comic-Con International: San Diego, and the streaming service has now released previews for new series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and Young Love, as well as the upcoming fourth season of Harley Quinn.

The new Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake series is a spin-off from Adventure Time, is set in the land of Ooo, and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. The voice cast includes Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, and Sean Rohani.

The fourth season of Harley Quinn arrives on the streaming service next week. Starring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, Christopher Meloni, Andy Daly, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Sanaa Lathan, Briana Cuoco, and Harvey Guillen, the series will continue to follow the adventures of Quinn and others in Gotham City.

As for Young Love, the new series revolves around the multi-generational Young family. The voice cast that includes Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, and Brooke Monroe Conaway.

Max revealed more about the arrival of these shows in a press release.

The Max Original Animation panel hosted at San Diego Comic-Con included exclusive first looks at upcoming animated series coming soon to Max. Showcasing the expansion in the “Adventure Time” universe, ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE showrunner Adam Muto and supervising director Ryann Shannon debuted the first look at the new animated series. The panel for YOUNG LOVE, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry and Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love,” featured series creator and showrunner Matthew A. Cherry and supervising director Mark Davis for an exclusive preview of the first episode. The panel concluded with HARLEY QUINN supervising producers Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton debuting the official season four trailer for the series. Upcoming Max Original animated series include: ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 on Max, followed by two episodes weekly through September 28. Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake” transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. Voices include Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others. Executive Producers: Adam Muto, Fred Seibert, Sam Register Studio/Prod Co: Cartoon Network Studios YOUNG LOVE, debuting on Max this Fall, expands on the animated short “Hair Love,” which centered around the relationship between an African American father, his daughter Zuri, and the most daunting task a father could ever come across – doing his daughter’s hair for the first time. Filled with comedy and heart, the all-new Max Original animated series Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family – including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky – as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues and multi-generational dynamics, all while striving to make a better life for themselves. Voices include Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton and Brooke Monroe Conaway. Creator and Executive Producer: Matthew A. Cherry Executive Producer: Monica Young for Blue Key Entertainment Executive Producers: Karen Toliver and Carl Jones Executive Producers: Carl Reed and David Steward II for Lion Forge Animation Studio/Prod Co: Produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. HARLEY QUINN season four debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, JULY 27 on Max, followed by a new episode weekly through September 14. This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. With appearances by DC’s most notorious characters and featuring a notable voice cast – including Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and others – Harley Quinn showcases the titular antiheroine’s killer journey from girlfriend to leading lady. Executive Producers: Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Sarah Peters

