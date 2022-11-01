Alert: FOX Previews Police Drama Starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez (Watch)

Alert is coming soon to FOX! A premiere date has been announced for the new police drama starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez. Episodes will arrive on January 8th, and each episode will follow the search for a missing person.

FOX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Alert is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son. Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer are also executive producers. The series stars Scott Caan, Dania Ramirez, Adeola Role (The Blacklist), Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building) and Graham Verchere (Stargirl).”

Check out the trailer for Alert below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Alert on FOX this January?