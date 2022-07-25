American Dad!: Season 17 to Resume on TBS in September (Watch)

American Dad! is returning to TBS this fall with the remaining episodes of season 17. The network has released a trailer teasing the return of the series. Featuring the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart, the series follows a CIA weapons expert (McFarlane) and his housemates.

TBS revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“At San Diego Comic Con, TBS announced the return of new episodes from season 17 of Cable’s #2 comedy, “American Dad!” on Monday, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. “American Dad!” centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Jeff Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Scott Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier. This season also features a special guest lineup including Terry Crews as Heinrich Brown, a ruthless insurance adjuster hellbent on bringing bad drivers to justice but trapped behind the façade of his macho exterior is a tender man with a song in his heart; Jared Harris as Merlin, a busy, always on-the-go, multi-hyphenate, wizard. Even though he’s the most powerful being in his realm, Merlin still relies on a team of employees to help juggle his numerous projects and appearances; Laurie Metcalf as Eilzabeth, a leading egg scientist and researcher at Groff Community College; Jason Isaacs as Jumpers, the leader of a manipulative gang of frogs – he’s as evil as he is charming, and he’ll stop at nothing to make sure he gets what he wants; and Patti Harrison as Ali, a really cool sophomore girl who pops ghost peppers like they’re nothing, and thinks love doesn’t exist. Steve can’t resist her. The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.”

Check out the trailer for the return of American Dad! below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of American Dad! on TBS?