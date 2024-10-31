American Dad!: Season 19 Ratings + Viewer Votes

Will American Dad! be cancelled or renewed for season 20? Stay tuned.

Description.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

ratings code

For comparisons: Season 18 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 343,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of American Dad! yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 31, 2024, American Dad! has not been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the American Dad! TV series on TBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 20th season?