American Horror Stories: Season Two of Spin-Off Series Teased by FX on Hulu (Watch)

American Horror Stories is returning for its second season later this month, and FX on Hulu has released a trailer. The cast for season two of the horror anthology series includes Derrick Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Cody Fern, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Maryssa Menendez, Denis O’Hare, Raven Scott, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony de la Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis.

From Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the series tells a different horror story in each episode. Some are connected to the long-running American Horror Story anthology series on FX. Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Step into darkness and feed your fears. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s American Horror Stories, streaming July 21 only on Hulu. Since 2011, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have redefined the horror genre with various chapters of American Horror Story featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.”

Check out the trailer for American Horror Stories season two below.

