American Ninja Warrior Junior, Frogger, Top Chef Family Style: Peacock Sets Premieres (Watch)

A trio of competition shows are headed to Peacock this fall, and the streaming service has now set premiere dates for all three shows. The returning American Ninja Warrior Junior, will be joined by Frogger and Top Chef Family Style. Trailers for each show have also been released. American Ninja Warrior Junior is a kids spin-off of the popular American Ninja Warrior on NBC.

Peacock revealed more about the arrival of all three shows in a press release.

Today, Peacock announces the 15 exceptionally talented culinary prodigies from across the nation who will compete with an adult family member in TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE for the chance to be crowned champions.

· This groundbreaking family culinary competition series is hosted by Grammy Award-winning global superstar Meghan Trainor with acclaimed chef, James Beard Award winner and best-selling cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson serving as Head Judge.

· Peacock Original TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE will drop the first two episodes on September 9, and then drop weekly on Thursdays.

· Peacock’s TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE brings the perfect blend of high stakes, jaw-dropping talent and heart-warming humor that families across generations can enjoy.

· In TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE, these talented young chefs, hailing from states including Alaska, New York and Hawaii, will sharpen their knives and battle it out to prove that their culinary skills are aged to perfection. From mastering molecular gastronomy for the cast of Peacock’s SAVED BY THE BELL to cooking in a culinary smackdown for WWE Superstars and creating a meatless menu for an NFL tailgate with the LA Rams, the chef duos are put to the test in a series of creative and suspenseful Quickfire and Elimination Challenges.

· Each week, the pairs will showcase their culinary prowess and teamwork for guest judges and special guests, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who challenges the chefs to make a dish highlighting luxury ingredients, such as truffles, caviar and sea urchin, while Jojo Siwa tasks the duos to wow the judges by sight and taste in a sweet dessert spectacle.

· Keeping it in the family, TOP CHEF Host Padma Lakshmi, Head Judge Tom Colicchio and an array of alums stop by the kitchen to lend their expertise, including Kwame Onwuachi, Shirley Chung, Nyesha Arrington, Brian Malarkey, Amar Santana, Chris Cosentino, Kelsey Barnard Clark, Sheldon Simeon, Mei Lin, Richard Blais, Melissa King, Brooke Williamson, Gregory Gourdet, Nina Compton, Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima.

· To avoid elimination, the chef duos will also have to impress culinary leaders Josiah Citrin, Michael Cimarusti, Dominque Creen, Susan Feniger, Chris Ford, Timothy Hollingsworth, Amirah Kassem, Nathan Myhrvold, Nancy Silverton and Sherry Yard.

· At the end of the epic epicurious journey, only one chef duo will be crowned the winner of TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE along with the grand prize including $50,000 furnished by Capital One.

· Along the way, the chefs will participate in special challenges for the chance to win exciting prizes including $10,000 provided by Hellmann’s, another $10,000 sponsored by State Farm (R), a trip and tickets to an NFL Sunday Night football game, tickets to WWE’s Wrestlemania, a trip to Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks and a visit to the FOOD & WINE Test Kitchen.

· TOP CHEF FAMILY STYLE is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves with Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Claire Kosloff and Tracy Tong serving as executive producers.

Peacock Original FROGGER will drop the first three episodes on September 9, and then drop weekly on Thursdays.

· Acclaimed actor and comedian Damon Wayans Jr. will serve as host of FROGGER. TV host, broadcaster, and media personality, Kyle Brandt (“Good Morning Football”) will serve as co-host, alongside Wayans Jr.

· A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.

· A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or “crossings,” including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

· Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America’s finest FROGGER and jump away with a $100,000?

· FROGGER, based on the Konami-owned IP, is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions, and Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead. The FROGGER competition show is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Peacock Original AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR will drop the first two episodes of the third season on September 9, and then drop weekly on Thursdays.

· AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR is back and more extra than ever. This season, the series is taking the nation’s top junior athletes and putting them on the world’s most iconic course to compete on some of the most challenging obstacles yet. They’ll put their mental and physical strength to the test as they go head-to-head in extra competitive, extra inspiring and extra fun races. These junior athletes will bring their best ninja skills, indomitable spirits and fearless attitudes to the course but only three junior athletes will become the next American Ninja Warrior Junior champions.

· Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior) and Akbar Gbajabiamila (American Ninja Warrior) will return as hosts, alongside sideline reporter, On-Air Personality and Gold Medalist swimmer Victoria Arlen.

· The new season will feature surprise guests, stunt runs, and all new courses featuring ambitious new obstacles designed by our challenge experts with the help of young fans.

· With the minimum age on the currently-running 13th season of American Ninja Warrior now lowered to 15-years-old and AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR spotlighting contestants aged 9 to 14, there is now a direct pipeline between the two series, giving many tweens and teens the opportunity to hone their skills on the AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR JUNIOR course before competing alongside the ninja warrior veterans.”