America’s Most Wanted: Season 26; FOX Sets Revival’s Premiere Date (Video)

America’s Most Wanted is returning to FOX, and a premiere date has now been set for the revival series. Hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, a former anchor on 20/20, the series will once again hunt down fugitives and bring them in to answer for their crimes. A preview has been released for the new series.

FOX revealed more about the revival of America’s Most Wanted in a press release. Check that out below.

“Hosted by Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Elizabeth Vargas, AMERICA’S MOST WANTED premieres Monday, March 15 @ 9/8c. At a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, the series will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases. Among its many accomplishments, AMERICA’S MOST WANTED has helped capture more than 1,186 criminals, including 17 on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. It also has reunited 43 missing children with their families.”

Check out the preview for America’s Most Wanted below.

What do you think? Did you watch America’s Most Wanted when it was hosted by John Walsh? Do you plan to watch the revival of FOX next month?