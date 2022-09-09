Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases Trailer and Poster (Watch)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is coming to AMC next month, and the network has released a new trailer teasing the latest adaptation of Rice’s popular vampire novel. Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, and Bailey Bass star in the series which will arrive on October 2nd.

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Today, AMC released the new trailer and key art for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which will debut on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET/9c immediately following The Walking Dead, with the first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), creator and showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series’ first season consists of seven episodes. Acclaimed director Alan Taylor directs the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.

Check out the trailer for Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire below.

