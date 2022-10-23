Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC Teases Series’ New Premiere Date (Watch)

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will premiere just a few days later than originally planned. The series will now arrive on January 8th. The series was originally set to arrive on January 5th. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin, the series is based on the books by Anne Rice.

AMC revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Today, AMC Networks released a new teaser for the highly anticipated series Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe will now debut on Sunday, January 8 on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

Check out a new preview of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches below.

