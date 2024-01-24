Apples Never Fall: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Drama Starring, Annette Bening, Sam Neill, and Jake Lacy (Watch)

Apples Never Fall finally has a premiere date. The limited series will arrive all at once on Peacock in March. Seven episodes were produced for the series based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. Melanie Marnich is behind the drama as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, and Dylan Thuraisingham, the series follows a couple, played by Bening and Neill (above), looking to enter the golden years of their lives, but that is changed when the wife mysteriously disappears.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

The teaser trailer for Apples Never Fall is below. The series arrives on March 14th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series?