Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season Two; New Actors Announced for Nickelodeon Series (Video)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? has its new cast ready to start production for its second season. Season one had the Midnight Society going up against Mr. TopHat. Season two will see a new group of kids go up against the Shadowman. The season will arrive in 2021.

Fans of the series will see the three episodes featured in season one later tonight on Nickelodeon. The three-hour event is just in time for Halloween!

As for the season two cast, it features Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche, and Parker Queenan.

Nickelodeon revealed more about season two in a press release. Check that out below.

“Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the beloved horror anthology series, returns with an all-new Midnight Society. In season two (six episodes), this new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman. Produced by ACE Entertainment, Are You Afraid of the Dark? premieres in 2021 on Nickelodeon.”

It is not known when production will start on the second season. The series is a revival of a popular series from the 90s.

Check out a teaser for season two of the series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Are You Afraid of the Dark? On Nickelodeon? Will you watch season two?