ATL Homicide: Season Three; TV One Series Returns This Month (Video)

ATL Homicide is returning with brand new episodes later this month, and a preview for the upcoming third season has now been released. David Quinn and Vince Velazquez are returning to share details of real-life murder investigations while dramatizations show the events.

TV One revealed more about the new season of ATL Homicide in a press release.

“TV One dives into a third season of the nail biting true crime series ATL HOMICIDE, premiering on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/8C. Viewers will reunite with the passionate and fearless veteran homicide detectives David Quinn and Vince Velazquez of the Atlanta Police Department as they disclose first-hand accounts of real-life murder investigations. Each episode follows the thirty-year Atlanta PD veterans as they reveal how they solved tragic crimes committed in the Atlanta metro area while working side by side as partners in the homicide division. “With a bigger focus lately on police reform, we hope ATL Homicide can continue to show a different side of law enforcement that many of our citizens don’t normally see.” said Vince Velazquez. The hour-long show will dive deep into Quinn and Velazquez’s personal experiences as detectives as they narrate step-by-step some of their most bone-chilling cases. The dramatic stories, based on true events have been re-created through flashbacks and showcase actors Angelo Diaz as David Quinn and Christopher Diaz as Vince Velazquez. The retelling of these investigations take the viewer on an adventure of mystery and intrigue. In its third season ATL HOMICIDE brings all new stories of real and raw experiences as the detectives seek to deliver justice on behalf of the victims. In the season premiere episode, Quinn and Vince investigate the tragic murder of a young father gunned down at a gas station. The detectives narrow in on a local drug dealer as the suspect, but as they near the finish line, they find that their closest ally may hold the darkest secrets in this complicated investigation. Throughout the season, ATL HOMICIDE brings all-new stories of real and raw experiences as the detectives seek to deliver justice on behalf of the victims.”

Check out the ATL Homicide season three preview below.

