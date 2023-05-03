Based on a True Story: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Satire of True Crime Series (Photos)

Based on a True Story is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the satirical look at true crime shows with the release of first-look images.

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) star in the new series from Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan. All eight episodes will arrive on June 8th.

Series creator Craig Rosenberg (The Boys) said the following about the upcoming Peacock series:

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show. I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.”

Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li also star in the series, which is described as:

“A dark comedic thriller, BASED ON A TRUE STORY is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.”

Check out more photos for the comedy series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Peacock next month?