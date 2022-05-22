Baymax!: Disney+ Teases New Animated Series (Watch)

Baymax! is arriving soon on Disney+, and the streaming service released a trailer and poster teasing the new animated series. The series arrives on June 29th. The series follows the adventures of Baymax, a robot trained in healthcare who tries to help others.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“In celebration of National Streaming Day, Disney+ has released a new trailer and key art for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Baymax!” Streaming exclusively on Disney+ on June 29, the all-new series of healthcare capers returns to the fantastical city of San Fransokyo where the affable, inflatable, inimitable healthcare companion robot, Baymax, sets out to do what he was programmed to do: help others. “I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” said series creator Don Hall, who helmed 2014’s Oscar(R)-winning film “Big Hero 6.” “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone – and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.” “Baymax!” is produced by Roy Conli and Bradford Simonsen. The series’ episodes are directed by Dean Wellins (Eps 1, 2, 6), Lissa Treiman (Ep 3), Dan Abraham (Ep 4) and Mark Kennedy (Ep 5). Screenwriter is Cirocco Dunlap. Scott Adsit returns as the voice of Baymax. Voice talent featured in episodes include Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson and Jaboukie Young-White.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Baymax! Below.

