Below Deck Mediterranean: Season Seven Coming to Bravo and Peacock in July (Watch)

Season seven of Below Deck Mediterranean is coming soon to Bravo and the Peacock streaming service. Several new faces are joining the cast of the reality series. They include Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell. Captain Sandy Yawn and Mzi “Zee” Dempers are returning from previous seasons.

Bravo revealed more about the new season in a press release.

“This season…

· Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht “Home” to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat. Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack. From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster “boatmances” and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.

Meet the crew:

· As a renowned superyacht captain and mentor in the yachting industry, Captain Sandy is always looking to support crew members to reach their full potential. Returning to the Mediterranean, Captain Sandy is thrilled to start fresh with a new group of skilled yachties.

· Ambitious Chief Stew Natasha Webb is always ready to welcome charter guests with a charming smile and a craft cocktail. After serving as a Chief Stew on bigger vessels with more interior support, she must quickly acclimate to a smaller team. This season, she grapples with setting work-life boundaries, and after personal issues spill out in the department, she sees a lack of respect while others see chaos, bringing her to a decision point about the best path forward to be a strong leader.

· Born in the UK and with over seven years of experience as a Head Chef, Dave White prides himself on plating, flavor and presentation. He immediately impresses Captain Sandy and sets high expectations to serve food nothing short of exemplary the entire season. As he struggles to hold on to a shocking secret from his past, emotions bottle up putting his job on thin ice.

· Essex-born Raygan Tyler heads the deck team and excitedly joins as Captain Sandy’s second-ever female Bosun. She is over the moon to work with a female Captain after facing frustrations with gender equality in the yachting industry. As the first few charters get off to a rocky start, Raygan quickly finds that leading this deck crew on this type of unfamiliar superyacht is more challenging than anticipated.

· Born in Western Australia, Natalya Scudder has always been drawn to the water and brings her outgoing and “can-do” personality to the interior team. Whether she is entertaining the guests or setting stunning tablescapes, Natalya is dedicated to the job, but a steamy new romance proves to be a big distraction. Looking for perfection in every aspect of her life, she gets into conflict when she sees things falling apart around her.

· Originally from South Africa but currently residing in Miami, Kyle Viljoen is the life of any party and is ready to spice up the charter season. Previously serving as a Chief Stew on other yachts, Kyle brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and has no problem confronting anyone if he is challenged. His innate savviness and determination to deliver excellent service has helped him handle the most difficult guests, but things become even more surprising when certain boundaries are crossed. While he hopes that working hard will lead to the perfect charter season, an astonishing twist threatens to derail everything.

· Returning to the Mediterranean with even more experience, Mzi “Zee” Dempers is happy to be out of quarantine and back on deck under Captain Sandy’s wing. Eager to develop further in his role as a deckhand, Zee quickly realizes working with this group of yachties may be harder than he thought and must decide what is most important: old friend allegiances or his career growth.

· Born and raised in South Africa, where he developed a childhood friendship with Mzi, Storm Smith spent most of his time outdoors at the beach either surfing or fishing. With an abundance of knowledge from his time on a handful of different boats, he must navigate the exceptionally high standards and demands of the yachting industry. When he finds himself in the middle of a new romance with a fellow yachtie, he struggles to figure out how to juggle work and play.

· Having left a career in commodity to become his own skipper on a sailboat, Jason Gaskell joins “Home” as his first experience working on a superyacht and finds that working with a supervisor and peers may be his biggest battle yet.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” is produced by 51 Minds with Nadine Rajabi, Jill Goslicky, Mark Cronin, Wes Denton, Shane Maroufkhani, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers.”