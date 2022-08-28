Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Blockbuster: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Last Blockbuster Video Store Comedy Series (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Blockbuster TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Blockbuster is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the comedy series which follows the staff of the last Blockbuster Video. The first photos were also released.

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamala Fairburn star in the series. Netflix revealed the following about the show’s plot:

“Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.”

The 10-episode comedy will arrive on the streaming service on November 3rd. Check out more photos for Blockbuster below.

Blockbuster TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Blockbuster TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Blockbuster TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Blockbuster on Netflix this fall?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x