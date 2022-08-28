Blockbuster: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Last Blockbuster Video Store Comedy Series (Photos)

Blockbuster is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the comedy series which follows the staff of the last Blockbuster Video. The first photos were also released.

Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove, and Kamala Fairburn star in the series. Netflix revealed the following about the show’s plot:

“Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.”

The 10-episode comedy will arrive on the streaming service on November 3rd. Check out more photos for Blockbuster below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Blockbuster on Netflix this fall?