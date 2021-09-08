Blue’s Clues: Nick Jr. Hosts Reunite, Steve Burns Addresses Abrupt Departure (Watch)

The past and present hosts of Blue’s Clues — Steve Burns, Donovan Patton, and Josh Dela Cruz — have reunited for a series of videos to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the children’s series. The Nick Jr. series now airs as Blue’s Clues & You with Dela Cruz as Blue’s pal.

Burns also took the opportunity to explain to fans of the original series why he left the Nickelodeon series in 2002 after six seasons. While wearing his trademark green-striped shirt, Burns assured the now-grown viewers that he never forgot them.

Check out his video and others featuring the hosts below.

Nickelodeon has plans for a feature-length Blue’s Clues movie and a birthday-themed TV special is set to air on September 17th. The cable channel has also released a music video, directed by Burns:

