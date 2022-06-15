Boo, Bitch: Netflix Previews High School Comedy Series Starring Lana Condor (Watch)

Boo, Bitch is coming to Netflix next month and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new high school comedy series. Starring Lana Condor, Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Jason Genao, the series follows one high school senior (Condor) who has her life changed forever in one night. There will be eight episodes in the first season.

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Live your best afterlife. Boo, Bitch premieres July 8, only on Netflix. Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf*%king ghost.”

Check out the trailer for Boo, Bitch below.

