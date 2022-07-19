Breeders: Season Four Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

Paul and Ally’s parenting troubles aren’t over quite yet. FX and Sky One in the UK have renewed the Breeders series for a fourth season. The third season of 10 episodes finished airing last night.

A dark parenting comedy series, the Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. The third season picks up days after teenage Luke (Eastwood) has punched his dad. Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually, the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally has her own problems – with work, her early menopause, and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst.

Airing on Monday nights, the third season of Breeders averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 140,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 45% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. Since the series is a co-production with Sky One, Breeders is less expensive for FX to produce than other scripted series.

Here’s the fourth season renewal announcement:

FX’s “Breeders” Renewed For Season Four Comedy Starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard Continues Its Bittersweet Look at the Madness of Modern Parenthood All Three Seasons Are Available to Stream on Hulu LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 – Breeders, the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard concluded its third season on FX this week and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Breeders will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. “Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the ‘Worsley’ family grow with each season and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Grad. “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders and we are happy to be part of that extended family.” The series was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios and Tilusha Ghelani, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment. In Season 3, which concluded this week on FX and is available to stream on Hulu, Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle). Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst… Breeders is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky. Academy Award(R)-nominee and double Emmy(R) Award-winner Simon Blackwell is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison and Emmy and BAFTA(R)-winning Martin Freeman, who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard who received a BAFTA(R) nomination for her role in the show last year. Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

Season four details and a premiere date will be announced in the future.

