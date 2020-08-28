Bridezillas: Season 13; WE tv Announces September Premiere Date (Video)

Bridezillas is returning for a new season soon. Season 13 will premiere in September. A trailer has also been released for the new season.

WE tv revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Bridezillas returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into Bridezillas, all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! The series is executive produced by Shahram Qureshi. Executive producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.”

Check out the trailer for season 13 of Bridezillas below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Bridezillas? Will you watch the new season next month?