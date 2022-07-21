Bridgerton: Season Three Cast Additions Announced as Production Resumes on Netflix Series (Watch)

Bridgerton is gearing up for its return to Netflix. Production has started on season three of the period drama. This new season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Starring Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as the romantic pair, the series will also feature new cast members Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Netflix and Shondaland announced today Bridgerton is back in production for Season 3 with new cast members Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon joining the cast. This season will focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Synopsis: From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.” Cast includes: · Daniel Francis (Stay Close) plays Marcus Anderson: A charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others. · Sam Phillips (The Crown) plays Lord Debling: A genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. · James Phoon (Wreck) plays Harry Dankworth: What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.

Check out the announcement from Netflix and more from the set of the series below.

