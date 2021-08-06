Call the Midwife: Season 10 Premiere Teased by PBS (Watch)

Call the Midwife is getting ready to return for a new season on PBS. The network has now released a teaser for season 10 of the drama, which has been renewed through season 13 by BBC.

Jenny Agutter, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Daniel Laurie, and Zephryn Taitte star in Call the Midwife which follows a group of midwives living in London during the 1960s.

PBS revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“It’s 1966, and it’s a testing time for the midwives. But there’s excitement, too, as the women’s rights movement intensifies. Interesting challenges lie ahead for Nonnatus House, as well as great celebrations when England wins the World Cup. Tune in or stream to the Season 10 premiere Oct. 3 at 8/7c, or watch early with PBS Passport starting Sept. 5!”

Check out the trailer for Call the Midwife season 10 below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the upcoming season of Call the Midwife on PBS?