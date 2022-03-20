Candy: Hulu Teases Premiere of Jessica Biel Drama Series (Watch)

Candy is coming to Hulu in May and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the limited drama series’ premiere. Starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza, the series follows a 1980s housewife who breaks out of her boring life in a deadly way.

Hulu revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release.

“Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”

Candy arrives on May 9th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Candy on Hulu this May?