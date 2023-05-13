Chicago Fire, The Voice, The Irrational, Found, Quantum Leap: NBC Announces Fall 2023-24 Schedule for New and Returning Series

NBC has announced its schedule for the Fall portion of the upcoming 2023-24 broadcast television year. It’s unknown when the new season will begin due to production delays caused by the ongoing WGA strike. The network has picked up two seasons of Canada’s Transplant series should it be needed to fill a timeslot.

Returning shows for fall include Chicago Fire (season 12), Chicago Med (season nine), Chicago PD (season 11), Deadline NBC (season 32), Law & Order (season 23), Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (season 25), Night Court (season two), Quantum Leap (season two), The Voice (season 24), and The Wall (season five resumes).

New shows Extended Family, Found, and The Irrational will launch this fall while The Americas, Deal or No Deal Island, and the as-yet-untitled America’s Got Talent spin-off will debut midseason.

The midseason return dates of La Brea (season three), Law & Order: Organized Crime (season three), Lopez Vs. Lopez (season two), and Magnum PI (season five resumes) will be announced later.

The fates of NBC comedies American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock are still up in the air.

Here’s more information from the peacock network:

NBC FALL 2023-24 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. – The Voice

10-11 P.M. – THE IRRATIONAL

TUESDAY

8-8:30 P.M. – Night Court

8:30-9 P.M. – EXTENDED FAMILY

9-10 P.M. – The Voice

10-11 P.M. – Quantum Leap

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. – Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. – Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. – Law & Order

9-10 P.M. – Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. – FOUND

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – The Wall

9-11 P.M – Dateline NBC 7-7:30 P.M. – BIG TEN PREGAME / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. – BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

NBC ANCHORS FALL SCHEDULE WITH FRANCHISE POWERHOUSES AND THREE NEW SERIES

New Dramas “The Irrational” Starring Jesse L. Martin and “Found” Starring Shanola Hampton Join the Network’s Winning Fall Lineup While Jon Cryer Adds More Comedy with “Extended Family”

Tom Hanks to Narrate Tentpole Event Series “The Americas” with Music by Hans Zimmer for Spring 2024

New Unscripted Series “Deal or No Deal Island” and “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series” Join Midseason Lineup

NBC Picks Up Second Seasons of George Lopez Comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” and Game Show “Password,” Starring Jimmy Fallon and Hosted by Keke Palmer

All NBC Shows Stream Next Day on Peacock

New York – May 12, 2023 – NBC debuts a fall schedule of new and original series that feature dominant dramas, Tuesday laughs, beloved unscripted hits, fan-favorite event programming and a new night of Big Ten football.

Three new series are set to premiere in the fall – dramas “The Irrational” and “Found,” and multi-cam comedy “Extended Family,” all of which will stream next-day on Peacock along with the rest of NBC’s entertainment lineup.

NBC’s 2023/24 Schedule Highlights:

MONDAY: #1 alternative series “The Voice” kicks off premiere week for its 24th cycle at 8 p.m. leading into the debut of high-stakes drama “The Irrational,” starring Jesse L. Martin at 10 p.m.

TUESDAY: #1 new comedy “Night Court” gets the laughs started at 8 p.m., followed by the debut of Jon Cryer multi-cam “Extended Family” at 8:30 p.m. “The Voice” takes the stage at 9 p.m. followed by the highly anticipated second season of “Quantum Leap.”

WEDNESDAY: Television’s highest-rated drama franchise returns with the One Chicago lineup kicking off at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” continuing with “Chicago Fire” and concluding with #1 broadcast drama “Chicago P.D.”

THURSDAY: Network television’s top-rated Thursday starts with Season 23 of “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. followed by the record-extending 25th season of “Law & Order: SVU.” The night concludes with the premiere of the all-new Shanola Hampton-led missing persons drama “Found.”

FRIDAY: Viewer-favorite game show “The Wall” starts at 8pm and leads into Friday’s hit newsmagazine, “Dateline NBC,” from 9-11 p.m.

SATURDAY: “Big Ten Saturday Night” arrives in primetime as some of the most storied programs in college football battle for conference supremacy.

SUNDAY: #1 primetime television show for a record 12 consecutive years, “NBC Sunday Night Football” will broadcast 20 regular-season games throughout the NFL season.

MIDSEASON/SUMMER: Midseason brings two new unscripted shows to the lineup with “Untitled America’s Got Talent Series” as the next special edition of the highly successful franchise, and “Deal or No Deal Island” which brings the iconic game to the Banker’s private island for the biggest prize in series history.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is on the case once again in midseason, along with the return of fan-favorites “La Brea,” “Magnum P.I.” and season 2 of “Lopez vs. Lopez.” Last year’s #1 in total viewers new unscripted series “Password,” starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, will be back with another round of the iconic game show. NBC will also debut an epic 10-part tentpole event series “The Americas,” narrated by actor, producer and writer Tom Hanks with music by two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. In addition, the third and fourth seasons of hospital drama “Transplant” will return to the network.

NBC has more shows in the top 20 than any other network in the key 18-49 demographic and is home to the #1 unscripted program “The Voice,” the #1 broadcast drama with “Chicago P.D.,” the #1 entertainment program with “Saturday Night Live,” and the #1 new comedy of the 2022-23 season with “Night Court.” Late-night staples “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are both #1 in their time periods in the demo.

As part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, the following projects have been picked-up to pilot with decisions yet to be made on series greenlights: comedies “Non-Evil Twin” and “St. Denis Medical,” and dramas “Wolf” and the untitled pilot from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. With NBC’s 52-week scheduling strategy, these pilots – if picked up to series – could be possibilities for later in the 2023-24 season or could roll over to the 2024-25 season.

Decisions are yet to be made on “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” and “Young Rock.”

The 2023 fall schedule will follow another huge summer on NBC, where the network has ranked #1 in total viewers for eight years running. Season 18 of “America’s Got Talent” kicks things off in May, along with the debut of “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” the car makeover competition show based on one of the world’s most popular toys. In June, elite athletes are back to compete in season 15 of “American Ninja Warrior” and “LA Fire and Rescue” arrives to follow the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.