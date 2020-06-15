Crazy Delicious: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Food Competition Series (Video)

Crazy Delicious is finally coming to Netflix. The series will arrive on June 24, and there are six episodes set for the series. The streaming service released a trailer for the new series.

In a press release, Netflix revealed more about the new Netflix series:

“In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple.”

Check out the trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Will you check out this new food competition series later this month?