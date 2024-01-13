Menu

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12; HBO Releases Trailer and First-Look Photos for Final Season (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Curb Your Enthusiasm TV Show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning next month with its final season, and HBO is giving fans their first look at the series’s send-off.

Starring Larry David, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis, the loosely scripted HBO comedy revolves around the misadventures of a fictionalized version of David.

With the trailer’s release, HBO joked, “Don’t be mad he’s leaving, be mad he stayed so long.” The trailer and photos for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 are below.

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

(Photo: HBO)

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO comedy? Are you sad to see it end?


