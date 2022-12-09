Daisy Jones & the Six: Prime Video Releases Photos and Sets Premiere Date for Musical-Drama Series (Watch)





Daisy Jones & the Six is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has released a preview and photos for the upcoming musical drama. The series, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows the rise and fall of a fictional renowned rock band.

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant star in the series. Thirteen episodes have been ordered for the series which arrives on March 3rd.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, Prime Video debuted first-look images for the highly anticipated musical-drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, and announced that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video March 3, with new episodes rolling out weekly every Friday through March 24. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band. In 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six were on top of the world. Fronted by two charismatic lead singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) – the band had risen from obscurity to fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes. From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, who also produces. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and serves as an executive producer, Nzingha Stewart directed four of the remaining episodes, and Graham directed one.

Check out the trailer and photos for Daisy Jones & the Six below.

