Dancing with the Stars: Season 30 Contestants Revealed for ABC Series (Watch)

Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for its 30th season, and the contestants for the upcoming season have now been revealed. Tyra Banks is returning to host the series once again, and this season’s dancing pros are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Some big names are taking part in the competition, and they are Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, Suni Lee, and JoJo Siwa. This season will see the first same-sex pairing hitting the dance floor to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

ABC revealed more about the new season in a press release.

ABC’s Dancing with the Stars 2021 celebrity cast was announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” live from Disney’s California Adventure. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season with a lineup of celebrities including a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar and a Spice Girl, to name a few. The cast joins Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, both of whom were previously announced at ABC’s 2021 TCA Virtual Press Conferences last month. The new celebrity cast will debut their twists, tricks and kicks during the premiere, live on MONDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.”

Check out this announcement video for Dancing with the Stars season 30 below.

