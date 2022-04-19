Dark Winds: AMC Releases Premiere Date, Trailer, and Art for Noir Thriller Series (Watch)

Dark Winds is coming soon to AMC. The network has released a trailer and announced the premiere date for the new noir thriller series based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. Starring Graham Roland, Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten, Noah Emmerich, Deanna Allison, and features Rainn Wilson, the series arrives in June.

AMC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC and AMC+ today released the trailer and key art of its upcoming original series, Dark Winds. The noir thriller, based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19. Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son, Westworld, Fargo) of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation. Created and executive produced by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the AMC original series stars award-winning film and television actor Zahn McClarnon, who also serves as an executive producer, Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito. Dark Winds also stars Noah Emmerich (The Americans, Suspicion) as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson (The Office, Backstrom) as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman. Vince Calandra (Castle Rock, Sharp Objects) is showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre is director and executive producer. Executive producers include George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.”

Check out the trailer for Dark Winds below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Dark Winds on AMC?