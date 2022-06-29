Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season Two of Soap Spin-Off Teased by Peacock (Watch)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem returns to Peacock next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the drama to come on the series when it returns on July 11th.

Featuring Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson, the series takes the residents of Salem to far off places.

Peacock revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go “Beyond Salem!” as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal – where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of DAYS OF OUR LIVES: BEYOND SALEM is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time “DOOL” fans will surely remember.”

Check out the trailer for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem season two below.

