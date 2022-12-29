Doctor Who: BBC Previews 60th Anniversary Specials Starring David Tennant (Watch)

Doctor Who fans are getting their first look at the 60th-anniversary specials set to air in 2023. The trio of specials will feature the return of David Tennant as the time-traveling doctor. The series will move to Disney+ in the US following the airing of the special episodes in November.

Russell T. Davies, the showrunner of the sci-fi series, said the following about the release of the trailer by BBC, per TV Insider:

“We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present – with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!”

The trailer shows Tennant’s character trying to come to terms with his return. Check it out below.

After the specials air, fans will see a new doctor in the form of Ncuti Gatwa. His arrival is also teased in the short trailer.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Doctor Who in 2023?