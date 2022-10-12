Doctor Who: Season 13; BBC America Reveals Special Premiere Date, Teaser and Photos (Watch)

Get ready to say goodbye to Jodie Whitaker as The Doctor. The upcoming Doctor Who special, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” will be her final performance in the role. The special will hit the small screen on October 23rd.

Before her time on the BBC America series ends, Whitaker’s Doctor will face her toughest enemies yet. Viewers will see her go up against The Master, Daleks, and Cybermen during the special.

In addition to Whitaker, the special will feature Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Jacob Anderson, Jemma Redgrave, Sacha Dhawan, Patrick O’Kane, Janet Fielding, and Sophie Aldred.

Check out the announcements teasing the final special of Doctor Who below.

Her final battle. Her deadliest enemies 🔥 The Power of the Doctor premieres October 23 on @BBCAMERICA. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Vy9bdaSQKp — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 8, 2022

“I don’t want it to end” 🔥 Her final battle – The Power of the Doctor premieres October 23 on @BBCAMERICA. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/S9nMbaI7d3 — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) October 8, 2022

Photos from the special episode have also been released. Check those out below.

What do you think? Will you be tuning in to see this Doctor Who special?