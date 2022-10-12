Menu

Doctor Who: Season 13; BBC America Reveals Special Premiere Date, Teaser and Photos (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Doctor Who TV Show on BBC America: canceled or renewed?

Get ready to say goodbye to Jodie Whitaker as The Doctor. The upcoming Doctor Who special, titled “The Power of the Doctor,” will be her final performance in the role. The special will hit the small screen on October 23rd.

Before her time on the BBC America series ends, Whitaker’s Doctor will face her toughest enemies yet. Viewers will see her go up against The Master, Daleks, and Cybermen during the special.

In addition to Whitaker, the special will feature Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Jacob Anderson, Jemma Redgrave, Sacha Dhawan, Patrick O’Kane, Janet Fielding, and Sophie Aldred.

Check out the announcements teasing the final special of Doctor Who below.

Photos from the special episode have also been released. Check those out below.

What do you think? Will you be tuning in to see this Doctor Who special?

guest

John Parkyn

Look forward to seeing it special going be good end to actress .

0
0
Reply
