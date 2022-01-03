Doctor Who: Season 13; Sea Devils to Return in BBC America Series Special (Watch)

Doctor Who announced their next 2022 special, which will air this spring. The Daleks returned in the New Year’s Day special, and fans will now see the return of the sea devils. BBC America released a trailer teasing the next special.

BBC America revealed more about the next Doctor Who special in a press release.

“The Doctor, Yaz and Dan face a familiar foe in Legend of the Sea Devils – coming this Spring. A first look at Doctor Who’s Spring special has revealed the long-awaited return of the Sea Devils, a classic monster first seen with the Third Doctor in The Sea Devils. Legend of the Sea Devils finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet? The first look trailer, which aired after the New Year’s Day Special Eve of the Daleks, also introduced cast members Arthur Lee as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki. Legend of the Sea Devils will air this Spring/later this year, with further details to be confirmed in due course. This is the second of a trio of specials airing in 2022. Jodie Whittaker’s final feature-length Special will transmit in autumn 2022 as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

Check out a preview for the next Doctor Who special.

