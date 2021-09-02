Doom Patrol: Season Three Trailer and Art Released by HBO Max (Watch)

Doom Patrol is ready for its third season, and HBO Max has released a new trailer and key art (above). The DC superhero series follows a group of misfits as they do what they can to keep the world safe. Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, and Abigail Shapiro star.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming season of Doom Patrol in a press release.

“HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for season three of the Max Original DOOM PATROL. The first three episodes of season three will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, with subsequent episodes launching weekly every Thursday through November 11 on HBO Max. DOOM PATROL reimagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of superheroes: “Robotman” aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), “Negative Man” aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), “Elasti-Woman” aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby) and “Crazy Jane” (Diane Guerrero), all led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka “The Chief” (Timothy Dalton). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. DOOM PATROL is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.”

Check out a trailer for Doom Patrol season three below.

