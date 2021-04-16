Ellen’s Next Great Designer: HBO Max Sets Premiere for Series Hosted by Scott Foley (Video)

Ellen’s Next Great Designer has its premiere date set. The competition series for up-and-coming furniture designers is hosted by Scott Foley and HBO Max has released a trailer and key art.

HBO Max revealed more about the arrival of Ellen’s Next Great Designer in a press release.

“HBO Max debuted the official trailer and key art for the Max Original series ELLEN’S NEXT GREAT DESIGNER, premiering THURSDAY, APRIL 22. In ELLEN’S NEXT GREAT DESIGNER, design aficionado Ellen DeGeneres is giving uniquely talented, up-and-coming furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. The designers will compete in innovative furniture-making challenges from studios in their hometowns, with DeGeneres appearing in each episode to surprise and delight the contestants and the judges. Acclaimed actor Scott Foley brings his passion for furniture design to his role as Host and judge. Joining Foley as judges are renowned interior designer Brigette Romanek and award-winning, one-of-a-kind contemporary artist and designer Fernando Mastrangelo. The first two episodes of the six-episode series premiere Thursday, April 22 on HBO Max with subsequent episodes launching weekly. The contestants kicking off this once-in-a-lifetime competition are brilliant, award-winning designers Cristina Antonio, Arielle Assouline-Lichten, and Erica Sellers in New York City; Alejandro Artigas in Los Angeles; Mark Grattan in New Hope, PA; Paul Jeffrey in Phoenix, AZ; and Urvi Sharma in Providence, RI, who specialize in using wood, metal, stone, fabric, glass, and other materials for their creations.”

Check out the trailer for season one of Ellen’s Next Great Designer below.

