Everything I Know About Love: Peacock Teases Premiere of Relationship Drama Series (Watch)

Everything I Know About Love is coming to Peacock this month and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the relationship drama. Starring Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters, and Ryan Bown, the show is based on the novel by Dolly Alderton. The story follows four female friends who experience love and heartbreak in their 20s.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The central love story of Everything I Know About Love is between childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy. But it is also a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls – Maggie, Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell. The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up? ABOUT THE SERIES: · Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, August 25 · Logline: Four friends. One story of great love. A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches – and surviving your twenties. The bestseller from the heart of Dolly Alderton. · Cast: Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Bown · Creator, Writer & Executive Producer: Dolly Alderton · Executive Producers: Surian Fletcher-Jones, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television and Jo McClellan for the BBC · Directors: China Moo-Young, Julia Ford · Producer: Simon Maloney · Produced by: Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.”

Check out the trailer for Everything I Know About Love below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Peacock later this month?