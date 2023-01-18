Farmer Wants a Wife: FOX Introduces Four Farmers for Revival of Dating Reality Series (Watch)

Farmer Wants a Wife is coming soon to FOX. The network has released new details and a trailer for the reality series reboot. With the help of host Jennifer Nettles, four farmers will look for a wife by inviting a group of women into their homes to experience what their life would be like if they lived on a farm. The series arrives on March 8th.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Real love is back! Rounding up true romance, Farmer Wants a Wife brings big heart to the heartland in an all-new unscripted dating show hosted by Jennifer Nettles, which follows four hard-working farmers – Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton – in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. Farmer Wants a Wife premieres Wednesday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The pursuit of genuine love never looked like this as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, from tending to the land, feeding cattle and baling hay, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. For the ladies, the reality of this way of living may beg the question: how far are you willing to go for love? Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one.

Meet the Four Farmers:

HUNTER GRAYSON

Age: 31

Hometown: Watkinsville, GA

Current Location: Watkinsville, GA

Occupation: Cattle and Horse Rancher

Type of Farm: 200-acre ranch

Education: Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College

Interests: Hunter enjoys team roping, free dive spearfishing and singing in his band “Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band.”

RYAN BLACK

Age: 32

Hometown: Shelby, NC

Current Location: Gastonia, NC

Occupation: Horse Trainer and Breeder

Type of Farm: 44-acre ranch

Education: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Interests: Ryan enjoys training and competing horses. He also loves to build and design houses.

LANDON HEATON

Age: 35

Hometown: Alva, OK

Current Location: Stillwater, OK

Occupation: Cattle Rancher and Farmer

Type of Farm: 300-acre Cattle Ranch, 300-acre farmland and a 40-acre farmhouse property

Education: Oklahoma State University

Interests: Landon enjoys bow hunting and training retrievers. He also loves to cook.

ALLEN FOSTER

Age: 32

Hometown: Williamsport, TN

Current Location: Santa Fe, TN

Occupation: Cattle Rancher

Type of Farm: 200-acre ranch

Education: University of Tennessee at Martin

Interests: Allen is an avid hunter and fisher. He also enjoys riding horses and driving ATVs.

Farmer Wants a Wife is the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle-owned format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. In a trend that’s been sweeping America over the last few years, there’s been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. The series is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin (Holey Moley, Name That Tune), Chris Culvenor (The Mole, The Real Dirty Dancing, Dating Around), Eden Gaha (MasterChef, The Real Love Boat) and David Tibballs (The Mole, Finding Magic Mike) serve as executive producers, with David Emery as executive producer in post. Lauren Taylor Harding serves as an executive producer and the showrunner of the series.”