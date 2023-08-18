Fellow Travelers: Showtime Previews Love Story and Political Thriller Series (Watch)

Fellow Travelers is coming to Showtime soon, and the cable channel has released a new preview of the love story and political thriller starring Matt Bomer (White Collar) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton). The series begins in the 1950s during the McCarthy era in Washington, D.C. and follows a group through four decades of their lives. Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts also star in the eight-episode limited series.

Showtime revealed more about the series in a press release:

SHOWTIME has announced that its upcoming limited series, FELLOW TRAVELERS, will make its streaming debut on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan beginning Friday, October 27 before its linear debut on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. The series will also premiere on Paramount+ on October 27 in Canada and on October 28 in all the UK, Australia, Latin America, South Korea, Italy, Germany Switzerland and Austria. FELLOW TRAVELERS is created for television by Oscar® nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, HOMELAND) and stars Matt Bomer (The Normal Heart, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead World Beyond), Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) and Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods). Bomer and Nyswaner executive produce with Robbie Rogers (All American, My Policeman) and Dee Johnson. Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story: Versace) executive produces and also directs the first two episodes. FELLOW TRAVELERS is co-produced by Fremantle and SHOWTIME. Created by Nyswaner and based on the novel by Thomas Mallon, FELLOW TRAVELERS is an epic love story and political thriller, chronicling the clandestine romance of two very different men who meet in McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer plays charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, we follow our five main characters – Hawk, Tim, Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams), and Frankie (Ricketts) – as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

The preview for Fellow Travelers is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Showtime this October?