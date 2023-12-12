First-Time Buyer’s Club: House-Hunting Series Coming to OWN This Month (Watch)

First-Time Buyer’s Club is coming to OWN. The series will feature Amina Stevens as she helps first-time home buyers navigate the overwhelming process. A trailer for the new reality series was released.

OWN revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“This December, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere a new unscripted series, “First-Time Buyer’s Club,” featuring Amina Stevens, a dedicated realtor who believes there is a path for everyone to become a homeowner and that everyone deserves a place to call their very own. The 10-episode, half-hour series debuts with two back-to-back episodes on Saturday, December 30 at 9PM ET/8PM CST and 9:30PM ET/8:30PM CST, following the season finale of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” at 8:00PM ET/7PM CST. “First-Time Buyer’s Club” is an authentic and in-depth look at the exciting but complex journey of becoming a homeowner for the very first time, no matter the stage in life. Teacher-turned-realtor Amina Stevens aims to educate and inspire clients who are intimidated by the overwhelming housing market. By providing her expertise and support, Amina is a trusted partner and confidante as she guides her clients through every stage of the home-buying journey. Each and every sale also furthers Amina’s ultimate mission and passion with her work — the building of wealth and the reduction of housing disparity in the Black community. By investigating each client’s unique situation, Amina takes pride in helping her clients break through the myths about home ownership so they can one day realize their dreams. Filmed across the Tampa Bay area, each episode follows Amina as she meets and works with a new client, navigating the many pros and cons of various homes and locales. In the premiere at 9PM ET/8PM CST, viewers will meet Loretta, a grandmother of four looking to finally buy her first home as she approaches retirement. Amina helps to increase Loretta’s purchasing power and expand the scope of her hunt in order to find her the perfect home where she can finally enjoy the much-deserved retirement she has worked decades toward. In the second episode airing at 9:30PM ET/8:30PM CST, viewers meet Teeka and Sundai, a young couple torn between looking for a dream single-family home or an investment opportunity. They turn to Amina to learn more about the various market factors in order to choose the best path forward. “First-Time Buyer’s Club” is produced by Red Arrow Industries.”

The trailer for this new series is below.

