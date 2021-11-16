Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Apple TV+ Sets Debut for Reunion Series (Watch)

A revival of Fraggle Rock is coming to Apple TV+ soon. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the reunion series – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Viewers will see the return of Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt for new adventures starting in January. There are 13 episodes planned.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unearthed the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot of the beloved classic series Fraggle Rock, titled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 21, 2022, the new 13-episode Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company in association with New Regency follows last year’s celebrated Apple Original shorts Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Jim Henson’s fun-loving, musical Fraggles are back! Join Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober, and new Fraggle friends on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce as well as New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.”

Check out a preview for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock below.

What do you think? Are you a Fraggle Rock fan? Do you plan to watch the revival on Apple TV+?