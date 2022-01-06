Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jim Henson Series Revival (Watch)

Get ready to return to Fraggle Rock! Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the revival series with a new preview. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock arrives on the streaming service later this month. Viewers will see all 13 episodes of the season on the premiere date.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the Jim Henson revival series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of the classic Fraggle Rock series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. All 13 episodes of the new Apple Original series from The Jim Henson Company will debut Friday, January 21, 2022 on Apple TV+, joining the celebrated collection of Apple Original shorts, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles – Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt – alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by Foo Fighters, kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, who serve as showrunners, also executive produce, alongside New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The series is produced by Ritamarie Peruggi.”

Check out the trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock below.

