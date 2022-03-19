Gaslit: Starz Teases Julia Roberts and Sean Penn Drama Series Launch (Watch)

Starz has teased the arrival of the new drama series, Gaslit, with a trailer. Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, the limited series looks back at the Watergate scandal and shows viewers some untold stories of the historical event.

Starz revealed more about the drama in a press release.

Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic subordinates to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down. The story will center on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite her party affiliation, she’s the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he’ll be forced to choose between Martha and the President. “Gaslit” also stars Dan Stevens as “John Dean,” Betty Gilpin as “Mo Dean,” Shea Whigham as “G. Gordon Liddy” and Darby Camp as “Marty Mitchell.” Gaslit is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed “Slow Burn” podcast. It was created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering, who also serves as showrunner. Matt Ross directed and executive produced. Sam Esmail, via his overall deal with UCP and Chad Hamilton served as executive producers under their production banner Esmail Corp. Roberts executive produced under her banner Red Om Films, along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Anonymous Content and Slate’s Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin also executive produced. Leon Neyfakh, who created the podcast, consulted on the project. “Gaslit” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for STARZ. STARZ previously announced the limited series is set to premiere Sunday, April 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on **STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. **

