God’s Favorite Idiot: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date for Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy Comedy Series (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Mark Rogers/Netflix © 2022)

God’s Favorite Idiot has its premiere date and Netflix has released photos and details about the new comedy. Starring Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Bibb, Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney, and Yanic Truesdale, the eight-episode season arrives in June.

Netflix revealed more about the plot of the new series in a press release.

“Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.”

God’s Favorite Idiot arrives on June 15th. Check out photos from the series below.

Cr. John Platt/Netflix © 2022

Cr. Vince Valitutti/Netflix © 2022

Cr. Vince Valitutti/Netflix © 2022

Cr. Vince Valitutti/Netflix © 2022

What do you think? Are you planning to check out God’s Favorite Idiot on Netflix this June?



